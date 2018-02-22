Child injured by dog during boarding for Southwest flight bound for Portland

Southwest Airlines says a child was hurt by a support dog as passengers boarded a plane in Phoenix that was bound for Portland.

A passenger tweeted that the dog bit the girl as she approached and that she screamed and cried.

The child stayed on Wednesday's flight to Portland while the dog and its owner stayed behind. Southwest said it could not confirm the child's age.

Southwest sent the following statement to FOX 12 Thursday.

During boarding of flight #1904 from Phoenix to Portland, Ore. Wednesday night, our initial reports indicate a support dog's teeth scraped a child's forehead as the young passenger approached the animal, causing a minor injury. Emergency Medical Technicians evaluated the child, who was cleared to continue on the flight. The dog and its owner remained in Phoenix as the aircraft departed approximately 20 minutes behind schedule. As always, the safety of our Customers is our highest priority.

The incident came as Delta and United airlines prepare to crack down on emotional-support animals on planes.

Unlike service animals such as guide dogs, support animals need no training. However, passengers can be asked to show a medical professional's note explaining why support animals should travel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.