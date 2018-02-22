Beaverton police: Man arrested for promoting prostitution

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody for his alleged role in the sex trafficking of a teenage girl, Beaverton police said Thursday.

On Feb. 9, an investigation was launched by Beaverton detectives into the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl after prostitution activity was found while monitoring a website.

Beaverton police said detectives arranged to meet the victim while undercover on Valentine’s Day. After the meeting, the undercover detectives learned a man was allegedly helping the teen engage in prostitution.

The man, identified as Mario Hoggatt, arrived with the victim.

He was arrested by detectives and faces a promoting prostitution charge, which is a class C felony.

On Thursday, police said Hoggatt was indicted by a grand jury in Washington County on the promoting prostitution charge as well as compelling prostitution, which is a measure 11 crime in Oregon.

Hoggatt was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Beaverton police encourage anyone who has information regarding sex trafficking crimes to call 503-629-0111.

