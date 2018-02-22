Police investigating an armed robbery and suspicious device in Woodburn

Woodburn Police Department are investigating an armed robbery where a suspicious device was used on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report at 479 North Front Street where a suspect tried to rob a money exchange business which is also a Greyhound bus stop.

The owner of the store, Pamela Freeman, initially thought the man was coming inside to get warm.

"He said 'give me your money' and I said 'no,'" Freeman said. "I said 'I don’t have any money' and he goes, 'yes you do' and he pointed right to where we keep the money. He knew where we kept the money.”

According to Freeman, the suspect lit a device, dropped it on the floor and ran out. Freeman says police told her the device was a pipe bomb, but officials have not yet confirmed if it was in fact a pipe bomb

However, the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and deemed the device safe.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall with a slender build and greenish hazel eyes. He was seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and a neon yellow reflective construction like vest. He also had a white ski mask covering his face.

No one was injured and the suspect did not get away with any money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.