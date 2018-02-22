Police: Delivery driver dies after being pinned under her vehicle in Astoria

A newspaper delivery driver was killed Thursday morning after being pinned under her delivery vehicle in Astoria while she was trying to get the vehicle up an icy hill.

The Astoria Fire Department, Medix Ambulance and Astoria police responded at the intersection of 12th and Kensington after a report of a truck hitting a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that a delivery driver, identified as Debra Burnett, 50, had attempted to drive up a hilly section of 12th street. Due to the recent snow and ice, the vehicle was unable to make it to the top of the street and slid backward down the hill.

According to officials, the vehicle lost traction on the hill and Burnett got out of the vehicle to apply salt. While she was outside, the vehicle which was left in gear, rolled on top of her and pinned her underneath.

Robin Hill, a woman who lives on the hill and where Burnett was trying to go according to police, witnessed the aftermath of the event.

“I got up from my chair and look out the window and there were, you know, close to 10 emergency responders and I saw the car on the hill,” Hill said.

Medical personnel and the fire department arrived to help lift the vehicle off Burnett, but she died at the scene.

Knowing the delivery driver was trying to reach her home, Hill said she was shocked.

"It is part of my sadness," Hill said. "You know, to get up this hill and obviously it is not my fault but, totally a freak accident. I’m going to go lay some flowers down later, very sad."

