Clark Co. deputies asking for public's help in finding owners of - KPTV - FOX 12

Clark Co. deputies asking for public's help in finding owners of stolen items

Posted: Updated:
Stolen items (Image: Clack County Sheriffs Office) Stolen items (Image: Clack County Sheriffs Office)
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

Deputies are asking the public’s help in returning stolen items to their rightful owner.

The Clack County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of two items believed to have been stolen.

The first item was a bayonet with a leather belt attachment and the other a JDS Uniphase laser, which was likely used in a lab or office setting, according to the sheriff's office.

Contact Deputy Earhart at Alan.Earhart@Clark.WA.Gov with information about the owner.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.