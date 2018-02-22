Clark Co. deputies asking for public's help in finding owners of stolen items

Deputies are asking the public’s help in returning stolen items to their rightful owner.

The Clack County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of two items believed to have been stolen.

The first item was a bayonet with a leather belt attachment and the other a JDS Uniphase laser, which was likely used in a lab or office setting, according to the sheriff's office.

Contact Deputy Earhart at Alan.Earhart@Clark.WA.Gov with information about the owner.

