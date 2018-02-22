Police: Man in van attempted to grab girl walking to school in Vancouver

Vancouver Police Department are investigating a report by a father who said a man tried to grab his daughter Tuesday.

The father told police he was walking in front of his daughter to Walnut Grove Elementary School when he turned and saw a man reaching out to her.

When the man saw the father, he began walking in the other direction, got into a white van and left the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his mid-20s to early 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt with the white lettering ‘Portland’ on it and dark-colored cargo pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 to 2015 white van, possibly a Dodge, with an extended or higher rooftop and no distinguishing marks.

Police said the man did not touch the girl.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vancouver Police Department.

