North Clackamas School District students enjoy second snow day

For the second day in a row, students in the North Clackamas School District got the full day off due to snow.

Several inches of new snow fell overnight and stuck on roads well into the morning in Clackamas County.

"I looked outside and the roads were all icy and stuff, and I was like, huh, I guess we don't have school," said student Jacob Georges.

While students in the North Clackamas School District enjoyed their day off, grown-ups with places to go took things a little slower.

Though the bright sunlight and rising temperatures quickly thawed out Happy Valley roads, there was still icy corners in spots the sun couldn't get to.

"I've got all-wheel drive, and it just works great, as long as the ice isn't there. If the ice is there, I'm in trouble," said Shelley McDaniel.

McDaniel says she likes the snow, even when it covers the steep side streets on Mt. Scott. She woke up this morning to a fresh blanket of it covering her yard, about six inches deep.

"Last night, right at dark, it started. And I think it was going pretty much all night," said McDaniel.

This time around the snow quickly disappeared to save evening commuters a serious headache.

"As long as I can get around, I love the snow. For the people that can't, it's great to have it melt so that they can get around in the lower parts of the city and stuff," said McDaniel.

