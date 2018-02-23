Fresh snow a welcomed sight for businesses near Mt. Hood

The snow was a pain on the roads of Portland, but it’s paradise for skiers, snowboarders and businesses on the mountain. And more powder is on its way.

“We had powder up to our knees so it was fantastic,” said skier, Jenn Loeb

“Too much powder? No way! “said Jonathan Bolin, an avid snowboarder.

Love it or hate it, the powder is making a comeback.

“All of a sudden, boom! All the snow,” said Bolin.

“I think all the mountains are taking a big deep breath,” said Loeb.

The snow brought a huge sigh of relief to skiers, snowboarders and local businesses in Sandy.

“Everyone here is super stoked,” said Bolin.

Bolin said all of that new snow is bringing a second wind to Sandy.

“It’s the best time to ride right now for sure. Business has been really, really good the last week,” said Bolin.

Bolin is also a manager at Next Adventure in Sandy. He said a lot of his outdoor gear was rented out this week because of the fresh snow.

“A lot of snowshoes, I’ve been seeing a ton of people doing that and bringing their sleds,” said Bolin. “The snow brings a ton of traffic and business."

Things are also heating up right up the road at Mountain Moka.

“There was just so much hype and so much disappointment, so now that there’s snow, even if you’re not a skier or snowboarder, everyone is excited about it,” said Avery Johns, a barista at Mountain Moka.

It’s safe to say, spirits in Sandy are up after a few rough weeks on the mountain.

“There was a lot of disappointment,” said Johns.

“People were getting a feeling like winter is coming to an end,” said Bolin.

But that feeling is fading, after this week’s serving of fresh snow.

“I like going in the powder even though sometimes it makes me fall, but it’s still fun and fluffy,” said Brooklyn Scott, a young skier.

“Everybody loves the snow, everybody been waiting for this, said Johns.

