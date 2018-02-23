On the Go with Joe at Portland Golf Show

An annual event for golfers has returned to Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.

The grass is greener at the Oregon Convention Center, where the Portland Golf Show is going on Friday to Sunday.

The show, which is the longest-running golf show on the West Coast and in its 25th year, features an indoor hitting range and over 120 exhibitors.

Putting around the @pdxgolfshow with the #2 youth golfer in Oregon! It all looks good until I swing the club... live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/N0TCM1Kjqy — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 23, 2018

Anyone interested in swinging by the show can learn more at PortlandGolfShow.com.

