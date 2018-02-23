On the Go with Joe at Portland Golf Show

An annual event for golfers has returned to Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.More >
This weekend, an annual event is back for people to indulge at the Oregon coast.More >
A family-friendly event has come to the Rose City, and it guarantees it’ll be fun for kids.More >
A troupe specializing in aerial dance is taking flight in northeast Portland.More >
Wednesday marks Valentine’s Day, and for the day of love, flowers are a natural choice for a gift for someone special. Sellwood Flower Company is open for its third Valentine’s Day and is ready for last-minute customers.More >
A local theater troupe is putting the audience in the middle of the action, letting them play a role in solving a whodunit.More >
A new business in Tigard is giving customers the ability to have a beer and adopt a dog, all in one stop.More >
A celebration of Chinese culture has come to the Oregon Convention Center.More >
A popular event for hunters, anglers and anyone else who loves the outdoors has returned to the Rose City at the Portland Expo Center.More >
Tired of hotel rooms and tents but want to take a trip to the Willamette Valley? A special resort in Dayton provides a way to get away and travel back in time.More >
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >
In Portland's booming real estate market, bidding wars and cash buyers can make it tough for first time home buyers to compete. But, a new program is now trying to help those buyers break into the market.More >
After decades of use by fairgoers and vendors, a key event space and three other buildings on the Washington County Fairgrounds has been closed.More >
Atlanta police are asking the public to help find an employee at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, whose been missing for more than a week.More >
A Hillsboro man was convicted of domestic violence charges for pushing his girlfriend off their balcony on Friday by a Washington County Circuit Court Judge.More >
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last believed to be in Vancouver.More >
Vancouver Police Department are investigating a report by a father who said a man tried to grab his daughter Tuesday.More >
A newspaper delivery driver was killed Thursday morning after being pinned under her delivery vehicle in Astoria while she was trying to get the vehicle up an icy hill.More >
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.More >
