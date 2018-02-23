On the Go with Joe at Portland Golf Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Portland Golf Show

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An annual event for golfers has returned to Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.

The grass is greener at the Oregon Convention Center, where the Portland Golf Show is going on Friday to Sunday.

The show, which is the longest-running golf show on the West Coast and in its 25th year, features an indoor hitting range and over 120 exhibitors.

Anyone interested in swinging by the show can learn more at PortlandGolfShow.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.