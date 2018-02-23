Police investigating N. Portland shooting that injured man

Portland police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting in north Portland that injured a man.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of North Chautauqua Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

After searching the area, police found evidence of gunfire and were alerted that a man had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Gang enforcement officers responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

No suspect was found, investigators said. Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operation Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

