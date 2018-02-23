Police: Security guard at SE Portland bar shoots man

Portland police are investigating a disturbance and shooting at a southeast Portland bar that involved a private security guard and seriously injured a man early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Speakeasy Lounge, located at 545 Southeast 162nd Avenue, after receiving a report that a man had been shot by a private on-duty security guard around 1:30 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene and medical personnel took the man to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers believe there was a confrontation between the victim and a customer at the Speakeasy Lounge.

The victim reportedly broke the front door to the lounge and yelled threats after being instructed to leave the property. The security guard fired his weapon and hit the man, according to police.

The security guard surrendered his gun as evidence and has been cooperating with investigators.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau's Assault Detail and Forensic Evidence Division responded to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact assault detectives at 503-823-0479.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.