Police: Man shot inside NW Portland home

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in northwest Portland Friday morning after a man was seriously injured.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Northwest 21st Avenue at 10:48 a.m. after receiving a call from a man who had been shot by a suspect, who had already fled the scene.

After locating the injured man inside the home, medical personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital with a serious non-life threatening injury.

Officers are searching for the suspect with the assistance of a canine team and believe there is no immediate danger to the public in relation to the shooting.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact assault detectives at 503-823-0479.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.