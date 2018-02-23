Actor Bruce Campbell talks to MORE about new season of 'Ash vs E - KPTV - FOX 12


Actor Bruce Campbell talks to MORE about new season of 'Ash vs Evil Dead'

Actor Bruce Campbell is back for battle in "Ash vs Evil Dead."

The cult classic started as a low-budget movie in 1979, but it’s now gearing up for its third season as a series on Starz.

MORE’s Molly Riehl got to speak with Bruce about the upcoming season.

Bruce calls his character a “flawed hero” and thinks fans like the show since he’s a normal man, not someone with powers or a particular set of skills.

Molly also asked Bruce about his home in Oregon, which he said is a state people now as being pretty but he emphasizes the rain to discourage people from coming.

The third season of “Ash vs Evil Dead” premieres Sunday on Starz.

