Mixing up margaritas with mezcal

Reporter Stephanie Kralevich
Just in time for the weekend, MORE is saying cheers to a liquor that's getting lots of "buzz" on social media these days: mezcal.

It's the stronger, smokier cousin of tequila and as MORE learned, it can make a fun twist on the traditional margarita.

Mixologist Joe Frade from Liquid Courage PDX showed us how to whip up a Mezcal Margarita at Teote's new location in northeast Portland.

Joe is teaching a free seminar on mezcal March 5 at noon in downtown Portland. For more information on Liquid Courage PDX, visit its website

