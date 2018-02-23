Man sentenced to life in prison for Portland rape and murder - KPTV - FOX 12

Man sentenced to life in prison for Portland rape and murder

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Multnomah county judge sentenced a rapist and murderer to life in prison Friday.

In February 2017, Alex Ortiz raped a woman in northeast Portland

He then ran from police and went into a neighboring apartment complex.

That's where Ortiz murdered Eleazar “Tony” Villegas and his dog, Max, inside their apartment.

He was later arrested in Hillsboro

On Friday, Ortiz was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 48 years.

In court, Ortiz said “I am absolutely sorry. You have every right to be angry with me and call me every name in the book but I answer you today with clarity conviction and courage that I was wrong. Nothing can change what I did.”

In December, Ortiz was also convicted and sentenced for another rape in Washington County.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.