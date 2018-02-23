Police: Man drove car onto train tracks in Camas, watched as tra - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man drove car onto train tracks in Camas, watched as train hit the car

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) -

A freight train hit a car in Camas after police said a suspected drunk driver left his car on the tracks Friday morning.

Police said a 27-year-old Vancouver man drove his car onto and down the tracks near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Viola Street then got out of his car and watched a train hit it.

No one was injured.

Police arrested the man for DUI and driving while suspended.

The car was towed and the train and tracks were inspected for damage.

