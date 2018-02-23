Gervais High School locked down after social media threat; suspe - KPTV - FOX 12

Gervais High School locked down after social media threat; suspect in custody

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Gervais High School was placed on lockdown after finding out about a threat made via social media on Friday afternoon.

Gervais Police were notified of the threat and the Marion County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

After arriving at the scene, police found the school on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers were quickly able to locate a suspect, a juvenile, who was taken into custody at his home without incident.

The school has been released and deputies will remain on scene as a precaution while the students board buses and walk home.

