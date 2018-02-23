Police: 17-year-old Gervais boy arrested after making threats against schools

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after making threats against the Woodburn and Gervais School Districts.

Woodburn police said the were informed of the threat made against the school districts after midnight and began investigating the threats.

Police said as the day progressed they continued to receive threats via social media.

The Gervais School District was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers and educators were able to identify the suspect responsible for the threats as a 17-year-old Gervais boy. The suspect was located at his home and taken into custody without incident.

The school has been released and deputies will remain on scene as a precaution while the students board buses and walk home.

