Crews respond to two separate crashes on Highway 26 near Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD (KPTV) -

Crews responded to two separate crashes on Highway 26 Friday afternoon.

Hoodland Fire said the first crash involved a semi-truck that hit a patch of ice and slid across the highway. Highway 26 near milepost 45 was closed in both directions while crews cleared the crash.

The second crash involved a vehicle that hit a tree. This crash also happened near milepost 45.

Hoodland Fire said no one was injured in either crash.

Highway 26 was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

