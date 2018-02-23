Crews respond to two separate crashes on Highway 26 near Mt. Hood

Crews responded to two separate crashes on Highway 26 Friday afternoon.

Hoodland Fire said the first crash involved a semi-truck that hit a patch of ice and slid across the highway. Highway 26 near milepost 45 was closed in both directions while crews cleared the crash.

The second crash involved a vehicle that hit a tree. This crash also happened near milepost 45.

Hoodland Fire said no one was injured in either crash.

Highway 26 was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.