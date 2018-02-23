Oregon City Police searching for missing 87-year-old woman

Photo of Beverly Harris, and a picture of a car similar to the one Harris was last seen driving (Oregon City Police)

Oregon City Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 87-year-old woman.

Police said Beverly Harris left her Oregon City home around 10:15 a.m. Friday. She had an appointment on McLoughlin Boulevard near Roethe Road but never arrived and has not returned home.

Harris was driving her 2004 dark blue Honda Accord with Oregon license plates, 910BCJ.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211. Please reference case number 18-000738.

