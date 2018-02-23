Police: Missing 87-year-old Oregon City woman found safe

Oregon City Police said an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe.

Police said Beverly Harris left her Oregon City home around 10:15 a.m. Friday. She had an appointment on McLoughlin Boulevard near Roethe Road but never arrived and has not returned home.

Just before 8 p.m., police said Harris was found safe and has been reunited with her family.

