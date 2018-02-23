Police: Missing 87-year-old Oregon City woman found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Missing 87-year-old Oregon City woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon City Police said an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday morning has been found safe.

Police said Beverly Harris left her Oregon City home around 10:15 a.m. Friday. She had an appointment on McLoughlin Boulevard near Roethe Road but never arrived and has not returned home.

Just before 8 p.m., police said Harris was found safe and has been reunited with her family.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.