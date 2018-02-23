Police: Missing 87-year-old Oregon City woman found safe

Neighbors in the Atlanta suburbs where it happened said they are shaken.More >
A good Samaritan rescued a 12-year-old girl after a woman attempted to kidnap her, police said.More >
In Portland's booming real estate market, bidding wars and cash buyers can make it tough for first time home buyers to compete. But, a new program is now trying to help those buyers break into the market.More >
After decades of use by fairgoers and vendors, a key event space and three other buildings on the Washington County Fairgrounds has been closed.More >
Atlanta police are asking the public to help find an employee at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, whose been missing for more than a week.More >
A Multnomah county judge sentenced a rapist and murderer to life in prison Friday.More >
Portland police are investigating a disturbance and shooting at a southeast Portland bar that involved a private security guard and seriously injured a man early Friday morning.More >
A Hillsboro man was convicted of domestic violence charges for pushing his girlfriend off their balcony on Friday by a Washington County Circuit Court Judge.More >
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last believed to be in Vancouver.More >
