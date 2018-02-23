Portland Police reunite 12-year-old boy with stolen bicycle

A 12-year-old boy was reunited with his stolen bike on Friday, thanks to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police originally responded to reports of a bicycle theft on Wednesday where the boy told police he saw a man steal his bicycle. The boy had ridden his bike to the store with his sister on a snow day to buy a trick after shoveling snow for some money.

Officers Walsh and Hauskins arrived at the scene and searched the area for the missing bike.

Several hours later, police located the bike with the suspect, identified as Curtis Cendana, 21, who had already repainted the bicycle.

During the investigation, police believe that the bike had been locked and that Cendana had cut the lock in order to take it.

Cendana was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of theft in the second degree. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

A new bike lock was bought and given to the boy upon return, officers said.

Officers tried to return the bike back to the boy Wednesday night but were unable to reach the family at the time.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.