PBOT crews prep roads at higher elevations for possible snow

There's a chance that people living in higher elevations may see a little more snow in the air Friday night.

On Northwest Skyline and Cornell there is still plenty of snow in the trees and on the side of the road, but driving conditions are fine and the roads themselves are bare.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is working hard to keep it that way.

FOX 12 was invited to PBOT's main winter weather headquarters. It's a maintenance yard in north Portland where all of the salt, sanding and de-icing trucks get loaded up and sent out.

For Friday night, PBOT is focusing on treating roads at 500 feet and above. One of the salt trucks that FOX 12 saw getting loaded up was heading to Northwest Skyline and Germantown.

PBOT says Germantown has really been a success story for them this year because it hasn't had to close at all.

PBOT has already laid down salt in certain areas, and also used 10,000 gallons of de-icer across all of its anti-icing routes.

People living in the West Hills have a mixed reaction when it comes to the forecast for Friday. Some people told FOX 12 that the area does not need any more snow and that they are ready for Spring.

But others say a dusting here and there just comes with the territory.

"Yeah, that's kind of typical. We get about a foot a year it seems like in the last few years," said Eldad Perahin. "We're in a cul-de-sac, slopes down, sometimes we have four feet in our driveway, so a couple inches - if the wind's not blowing - a couple inches is OK."

Earlier this week at the height of the snowstorm, the city was warning people not to abandon their cars.

PBOT told FOX 12 those warnings worked, and they only had to tow eight cars that were blocking travel lanes or intersections.

