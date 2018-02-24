Gresham police searching for missing 17-year-old and her 1-year- - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing 17-year-old and her 1-year-old daughter

Posted: Updated:
Ana Guzman and her daughter, Aliyah Guzman. (Gresham Police Department) Ana Guzman and her daughter, Aliyah Guzman. (Gresham Police Department)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old runaway and her one-year-old child.

Police said Ana Guzman and her daughter, Aliyah Guzman, were last seen at her Gresham home on Feb. 9.

Ana Guzman is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. 

Police said it is possible that Ana and her daughter are in the Tigard area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ana Guzman and her daughter is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

