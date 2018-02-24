Two separate car garage break-ins reported in NW Portland

A woman in northwest Portland is stunned after thieves stole her car right out of her locked garage last week. The same morning, only a few blocks away at the Edge Lofts, another break-in happened.

Angela Kourtoglou says a person needs a remote to enter and exit the garage at the Bridgetown Lofts, where police say her car was stolen out of.

“I’m still kind of astonished that it happened,” she said.

Kourtoglou says the thieves somehow snuck inside the garage, then waited all night until they could follow someone else to get out and escape.

“There is a point of violation, but I’m still more shocked over it all,” she said.

Kourtoglou never thought it’d happen to her, and she certainly didn’t think she’d catch the crime in progress.

“I sit there going, ‘I could’ve foiled it. I could still have my car if I just stayed.’ But, oh well," said Kourtoglou.

When Kourtoglou was driving out of her garage for work last Thursday, she realized her second car, a gold 2002 Toyota Highlander with California license plates, was in the wrong spot.

It was on the other side of the garage, with the glove compartment open and things rummaged through.

“I sat there and contemplated. ‘Do I block it in? Do I go re-park it? Do I leave? What do I do?’” she said.

Kourtoglou tells FOX 12 she ran upstairs and called police. But in those few minutes, officers say it was stolen.

“I didn’t think that the people that were stealing it were still within the garage, waiting for somebody to open the door to sneak out,” she said.

Kourtoglou says she watched surveillance video that cameras captured inside the garage, and realized the thieves — a man and woman, she says — had been inside the garage all night. She says they entered before 11 p.m. the previous night, and didn’t escape until around 8 a.m. the next morning.

A tenant sent FOX 12 a letter that says the same morning and just a few blocks away, there was a break-in attempt in the public garage of REI which is connected to the Edge Lofts.

That tenant shared photos of who they believe are the suspects. While the two break-ins happened just blocks away from each other and hours apart, Portland Police Bureau officers have not said if the two crimes are connected.

The REI manager tells FOX 12 they have had an increase in crime in the public garage above their business that is connected to the Edge Lofts.

