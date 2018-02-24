Entrance fee increase proposed for Crater Lake National Park

It could soon cost more to enter Crater Lake National Park.

The Herald and News reports the park plans to increase the single-vehicle entrance fee on May 1 from $15 to $25 for a seven-day pass. The park's annual pass would jump from $30 to $50.

The current rates of $10 per individual and $10 per motorcycle would increase to $12 for an individual and $20 for a motorcycle.

A comment period on the proposed fees is open through March 25.

Park superintendent Craig Ackerman says money from entrance fees goes toward a variety of projects and deferred maintenance.

America the Beautiful Passes are not affected by the proposal.

The current fees have been in place since 2015. Previous increases have not dented visitation levels.

