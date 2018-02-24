Thousands plunge into cold water to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon

Over a thousand people ran into the cold Columbia River on Saturday and it was all for a good cause.

Saturday was the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Oregon at Broughton Beach in northeast Portland.

People dressed in costumes and wore swimming suits to get into the water.

Some of the participants included deputies from Multnomah and Clackamas County, as well as officers from Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Oregon State Police.

BPD raised $1150 dollars to benefit Special Olympics at today’s Law Enforcement Polar Plunge. Burrrr. pic.twitter.com/mDQz2HQNR3 — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) February 24, 2018

??MCSO’s Strike Team post-plunge?? pic.twitter.com/YNQmqEbUSc — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) February 24, 2018

We survived the cold waters of the Columbia at today’s Polar Plunge for @SOORstate athletes! Thanks for the support today, Barley @HillsboroHops! pic.twitter.com/q2QjuafKkG — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) February 24, 2018

Participants known as Super Plungers jumped into the water 24 times in 24 hours.

There was also a 5K race for people with many jumping into the river at the end.

