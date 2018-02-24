Thousands plunge into cold water to raise money for Special Olym - KPTV - FOX 12

Thousands plunge into cold water to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon

Over a thousand people ran into the cold Columbia River on Saturday and it was all for a good cause.

Saturday was the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Oregon at Broughton Beach in northeast Portland.

People dressed in costumes and wore swimming suits to get into the water.

Some of the participants included deputies from Multnomah and Clackamas County, as well as officers from Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Oregon State Police.

Participants known as Super Plungers jumped into the water 24 times in 24 hours.

There was also a 5K race for people with many jumping into the river at the end.

