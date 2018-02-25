Overloaded extension cords spark house fire in NE Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a house fire in Northeast Portland.

Crews were called to Northeast Roselawn Street at 12:05 am Sunday morning.

Firefighters found the fire in the hallway and back bedroom of the home.

It was later discovered that the fire had spread to the attack and was actively burning throughout the space, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. When crews cut holes in the roof to ventilate, heavy smoke and fire showed from the attic

Portland Fire and Rescue said the fire was a challenge for firefighters to contain, due to the excessive amount of items that were in the home and stored in the attic space.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by the use of many extension cords that were powering various space heaters throughout the home.

The extension cords were overloaded and heated up enough to ignite combustible items that were on top of the cords located in the hallway.

Nobody was home when the fire broke out, and there were no injuries to any firefighters.

Portland Fire & Rescue wants to remind neighbors to only use extension cords for temporary use, such as for power tools, irons, toasters, etc. It is preferred to use power strips that have built-in breakers, which can stop power surges, and fires from occurring.

It is also important to remember that space heaters should always have a distance of 3 feet from any combustible materials.

