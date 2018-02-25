Kayakers rescued from Columbia River near Sand Island

A group of kayakers was rescued from the Columbia River near Sand Island Sunday afternoon.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:10 p.m. river patrol and fire boats responded to the area of Sand Island on a report of kayakers in the water.

Officials said a group of four kayakers had set out on the river from Rooster Rock State Park. A short time later, three of the kayakers had fallen into the water east of Sand Island.

After floating downstream, the kayakers were picked up by Port of Portland Fire Department and Gresham Fire Department boats. The Corbett Fire District also responded to the incident.

The kayakers were taken back to Rooster Rock State Park. One was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Corbett Fire update:

All 4 kayakers are accounted for.

Gresham's water rescue 75 was able to grab 3 of the kayakers the 4th was still in the kayak. pic.twitter.com/MC1H5vzUeH — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) February 25, 2018

