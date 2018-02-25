Another day of hazardous driving conditions through the Cascades

Sunday brought more blustery conditions up on Mt. Hood. The winds kicked up fresh snow for skiers and snowboarders but made for hazardous driving conditions.

“We put the sign up for ‘chains required and snow tires’ for a reason. It’s not an advisement. It’s a requirement. If you don’t follow it, bad things happen,” said Jim Peterson, a section coordinator with the Oregon Department of Transportation in Government Camp.

On Sunday, Peterson and his team were focused on keeping roads clear.

“Yesterday was way worse. We had a lot of spin-offs yesterday,” said Terry Kennedy, a snow plow driver with ODOT.

I took this right after passing Camp Creek Campground this morning. Tempting to keep going with roads that aren’t white yet, but @OregonDOT crews tell me the signs are there for a reason. @fox12oregon



“It’s not an advisement. It’s a requirement.” pic.twitter.com/k9jgKQ7Egs — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 25, 2018

Highway 26 continued to be treacherous Sunday, after Peterson said they responded to many accidents Saturday.

“It was plugged with stuck cars, wrecked cars, stuck semi-trucks, motor homes. There was probably 25 vehicles that were either spun out, or stuck, or crashed,” he said.

Lance Ulich was getting ready to go skiing. He says he’s driven in the snow plenty, being from Alaska.

“This would be expert level,” he said of the driving conditions up the mountain.

“Once we got closer up to Skibowl area was when the snow really started to come down, was when it really started to pack down on the road a lot more,” said Satera Davis, who drove up with friends to see the snow Sunday.

ODOT crews tell FOX 12 the traffic was far less Sunday morning than Saturday.

“Less traffic today, definitely. There was 12 or 14 miles of bumper-to-bumper cars coming up the hill yesterday, and today it’s moving pretty well,” Kennedy said.

Terry with @OregonDOT is driving this snow plow. You might not think so from this video, but he says visibility is better than yesterday. And a big PLUS for them: far less drivers on the road! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/mp9M6ydY7H — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 25, 2018

However, conditions backed up yet again as Sunday continued.

With fewer drivers on the road, ODOT crews say they see fewer accidents. And after Saturday night’s driving debacle coming down the mountain, they think drivers were more prepared Sunday.

As far as mountain conditions went, people on Mt. Hood say the snow was perfect to shred.

Drivers should expect a long journey through the Cascades whether they’re heading up to ski or snowboard, or just passing through.

ODOT crews tell FOX 12 people are having a tough time getting out of there without slipping and sliding.

