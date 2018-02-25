Fire damages hood system at Ox restaurant in NE Portland

Investigators are looking into a fire at the Ox restaurant in northeast Portland.

The fire occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. There is no word on what started the fire.

FOX 12 reached out to the owners of the restaurant, who said they had quite a scare but caught the fire before it did any damage outside the hood system.

The owners said the restaurant was closed Sunday to replace a fan blade that was damaged by the fire.

They hope to re-open by Monday or Tuesday in time for dinner.

