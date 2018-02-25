Deputies ask for help identifying suspect puncturing tires in Oak Grove

Clackamas County deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera puncturing tires in Oak Grove.

The video was posted on the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel on Thursday.

In the video, the suspect is seen walking around the cars and then stabs the tires with something. The cars then sink down.

He then walks by a white truck, runs back and punctures a tire, and then runs off.

The suspect then jumps over a fence to make a quick getaway.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 and reference case #18-004885.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.