Vancouver police: Security guard found dead in parking lot

A United Airlines flight landed safely at the Portland International Airport Sunday night after blowing a tire on takeoff from New Jersey, according to a airline spokesperson.More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
The incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday night and started as a call about a possible drunk driver.More >
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby's hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee.More >
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >
Gresham police said 17-year-old Ana Guzman and her 1-year-old daughter Aliyah Guzman were found Saturday night in Beaverton.More >
A man was found dead in a Vancouver parking lot early Monday morning and police believe he was murdered.More >
Clackamas County deputies are asking for help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera puncturing tires in Oak Grove.More >
After decades of use by fairgoers and vendors, a key event space and three other buildings on the Washington County Fairgrounds has been closed.More >
