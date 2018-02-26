Vancouver police: Security guard found dead in parking lot

A man was found dead in a Vancouver parking lot early Monday morning and police believe he was murdered.

Officers were called just after midnight to the Columbia Business Center off Southeast Victory Avenue. A person who was starting work in the area reported they had found a body.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man dead on the ground in the parking lot at at Dill’s Star Route trucking company.

Police said the man died of homicidal violence.

They said he was working as an on-duty security guard for KnightHawk Protection.

Rusty Rice, the owner of KinghtHawk Protection, told FOX 12 that the victim was in his 70s and had been with the company for about a year.

Rice said the victim was a well liked employee and was admired by his coworkers.

Police don't have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Currently, police are working to see if there is any security footage as evidence.

