Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Feb. 26 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Feb. 26

Posted: Updated:

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, Feb. 26.

Some great shows are coming to Portland’s Crystal Ballroom, including AWOLNATION on March 10 and 11, The Neighbourhood on April 11 and O.A.R. on Sept. 16 Ticket information for the performances can be found at CrystalBallroomPDX.com

MORE’s healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a sweet treat: her Palm Springs Date Shake. Check out the recipe at MonicaMetz.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.