On the Go with Joe at Historic SE Portland McDonald’s

A piece of fast food history will soon be torn down in southeast Portland.

The McDonald’s location at 9100 Southeast Powell Boulevard, which opened in 1962, is slated for demolition.

It is one of three McDonald’s locations with original "golden arches" architecture. The other two are in California.

The restaurant hasn’t sold food since 1980, but it holds a special place in some local hearts – including a member of the FOX 12 family.

Photographer Daryl Mitchell, the man behind the camera for On the Go with Joe, worked at the McDonald’s when he was a teenager.

