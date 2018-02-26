Deputies: Homeowners save children from Sisters fire that caused $110K in damage

Homeowners pulled their children to safety after a fire broke out at their home in Sisters and caused $110,00 in damage Sunday night.

The Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District responded to a residence located at the 69000 block of Hinkle Butte Drive around 11:00 p.m where they found a home engulfed in flames.

According to investigators, the homeowners heard noises in their bedroom area of the home before finding smoke and flames inside their children's bedrooms.

The homeowners pulled their children to safety before attempting to put out the fire with a household fire extinguisher, but the extinguisher did not work and the family left the house wearing only pajamas.

The homeowner's pet cats were believed to be trapped inside the home during the fire. A deputy located one of the family's cats in the neighborhood, but the second pet cat has not been located.

Deputies said the house and its contents were a total loss and damages are estimated to be valued at $110,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation although it is believed to be accidental, according to investigators.

One of the homeowners was treated and released at the scene for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the fire.

Deputies collected clothing from their own families for the affected children, while stuffed animals and handmade quilts were donated by the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild.

The American Red Cross was also on scene to provide additional resources to the displaced family.

