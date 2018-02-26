Police looking for suspect who robbed Corvallis Walmart - KPTV - FOX 12

Police looking for suspect who robbed Corvallis Walmart

Corvallis police are looking for a man who they said robbed at a Walmart grocery store Monday morning.

Just around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at 1840 Northwest 9th Street. 

Police said an unknown man entered the store, approached a cashier and handed the employee a note demanding the cash in the register.

The suspect received cash from the employee and left on foot heading west from the store.

The suspect was wearing gloves and a mask over his face at the time of the robbery and was last seen wearing a gray flannel style jacket, black stocking cap and mask, jeans and a backpack.

Police said the suspect didn't display a weapon and no employees were injured.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the suspect are asked to contact Officer Trenton Davis at 541-766-6924.

