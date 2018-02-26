Local nonprofit aims to collect feminine hygiene products for ho - KPTV - FOX 12


Local nonprofit aims to collect feminine hygiene products for homeless women

(KPTV) -

Looking for a fun way to give back to the community? On Wednesday, the group Every28days is hosting "period parties" meant to help homeless girls and women who don't have access to feminine hygiene products.

MORE photojournalist Alex Van Duyn meet up with members of the nonprofit to talk about the mission.

There will be two period parties Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. One will be at Mill Creek Pub in Battle Ground and the other will be held at the Garage Bar & Grille in Vancouver.

They'll be collecting feminine hygiene products to donate.

