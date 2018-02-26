WSP cracks down on drivers in Vancouver without Washington licen - KPTV - FOX 12

WSP cracks down on drivers in Vancouver without Washington license plates

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The state of Washington says its losing out on tens of millions of dollars in tax money, simply because people aren’t registering their cars.

The fees for one car in Washington can add up to a $1,000 or more, depending how much your car is worth.

Monday morning, troopers conducted sting operations at two schools in Vancouver instead of a usual warning.

Those who don’t pay those licensing fees can end up with a big ticket: $1,122 to be exact.

That’s what happened to Victor Rodriguez, who had just driven his child to Harney Elementary School

The Rodriguez family moved up from California in September.

Troopers say they conducted the sting at schools because they know if a child goes to a public school, his or her family lives in Washington.

While most of the license plates FOX 12 saw were Washington plates, there were also a number of Oregon plates and some California ones.

Washington State Patrol reported this recap of the morning’s sting:

Harney Elementary School

18 vehicles contacted

5 Infractions Issued

1 driver cited for Driving While Suspended

Mcgloughlin Middle School

7 vehicles contacted

3 infractions issued

1 infraction for Open Container (marijuana)

1 Driver Fail to Obtain a Washington Driver's License

Troopers might have been able to catch more license plate law breakers, if the school district hadn’t sent an email to parents, telling them about the sting.

In the email, the district writes it didn’t want to alarm parents about the police presence.

Troopers did a similar bust on drivers in October after the launch of a new enforcement program.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.