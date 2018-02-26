WSP cracks down on drivers in Vancouver without Washington license plates

The state of Washington says its losing out on tens of millions of dollars in tax money, simply because people aren’t registering their cars.

The fees for one car in Washington can add up to a $1,000 or more, depending how much your car is worth.

Monday morning, troopers conducted sting operations at two schools in Vancouver instead of a usual warning.

Those who don’t pay those licensing fees can end up with a big ticket: $1,122 to be exact.

Washington State Troopers conducting sting operation in Vancouver. They are looking for Washington drivers without Washington license plates. Tickets can run more than $1100. Troopers say folks who don’t register their cars cost the state millions in taxes. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/SXzQAZTveo — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 26, 2018

That’s what happened to Victor Rodriguez, who had just driven his child to Harney Elementary School

The Rodriguez family moved up from California in September.

Victor got a $1122 ticket from Washington State Troopers for not having Washington State license plates even though he has lived here since September. #wsp #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/dUPTCrgqpH — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 26, 2018

Troopers say they conducted the sting at schools because they know if a child goes to a public school, his or her family lives in Washington.

While most of the license plates FOX 12 saw were Washington plates, there were also a number of Oregon plates and some California ones.

Washington State Patrol reported this recap of the morning’s sting:

Harney Elementary School

18 vehicles contacted

5 Infractions Issued

1 driver cited for Driving While Suspended

Mcgloughlin Middle School

7 vehicles contacted

3 infractions issued

1 infraction for Open Container (marijuana)

1 Driver Fail to Obtain a Washington Driver's License

Troopers might have been able to catch more license plate law breakers, if the school district hadn’t sent an email to parents, telling them about the sting.

In the email, the district writes it didn’t want to alarm parents about the police presence.

Troopers did a similar bust on drivers in October after the launch of a new enforcement program.

