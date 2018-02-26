Deputies seeking help identifying fraud and theft suspect in Cla - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies seeking help identifying fraud and theft suspect in Clackamas Co.

Posted: Updated:
(Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) (Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and fraud.

Around 4 p.m. an African-American man in his mid-20s to 30s presented a fake ID with a stolen name at a U.S. Bank located at 14840 Southeast Webster Road on Dec. 20.

According to deputies, the suspect took five cashier’s checks worth $5,000 each.

Deputies were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspect and are now seeking the public’s help to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by email at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.