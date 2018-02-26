Police searching for suspects in Vancouver for tire slashing spree

Vancouver Police are searching for suspects involved in slashing multiple tires Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the location of 17000 block of Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard and found an estimated 40 to 50 cars with punctured tires.

A witness reported to the police they saw three men in the parking lot puncturing tires on multiple cars and investigators said the suspects hit multiple parking lots in the area.

The witnesses described the suspects as having a slim build, in their mid-20s and one wearing a plaid shirt.

No suspects have been located.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, contact the Vancouver Police Department.

