Police: Armed man arrested for car prowling in NW Portland

Portland Police arrested a man found with a handgun after responding to reports of a person attempting to open car doors in northwest Portland Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and Northwest Wilson Street where a witness gave a description of the suspect and his last known location.

Police searched the area and located a man, Steven Jones, 25, that matched the suspect description given to them by the witness.

Jones was arrested without incident and officers located a .22 caliber handgun in his coat pocket, a knife, methamphetamine, and one and one and a half pounds of marijuana.

Jones was put in jail on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of meth, and consideration of delivery of marijuana.

