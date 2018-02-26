Cleveland High school junior creates kids arts program for hospital patients

A Cleveland High School Junior is using art to help young patients in the hospital cope.

Malcolm Asher is being recognized in a nationwide program that honors students for community service by his efforts in connecting kids.

Using art, Asher started his own non-profit called "Artpass" which helps hospitalized kids de-stress and battle their anxiety that often comes with staying in the hospital.

Kids get a free kit of art supplies delivered to their room and also get the chance to share their creations with other patients.

Asher said he wanted to find a way to bring joy to young patients and found art appealing to kids.

Asher’s passion started when he was volunteering at a children’s hospital and has so far helped kids connect through art on four continents.

"I immediately thought about art because art is so universally enjoyed,” Asher said. “I expected the kids to make art for their parents or hospital rooms but a lot of kids were making art for other patients at the clinic and that was really incredible to see."

Asher is one of two honorees in Oregon for the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.