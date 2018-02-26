Vancouver standoff ends, man surrenders peacefully

A standoff in Vancouver Monday evening ended when deputies say a man surrendered to them peacefully.

At about 3:20 p.m., Clark County deputies and Vancouver police officers responded to a home in the 15100 block of Northeast 69th Street on a report of a disturbance with a knife.

A woman who lived there called 911 and said she was hiding in an upstairs bedroom because her boyfriend armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill her.

When police arrived, they found the woman outside the home. As they were talking with her, the suspect came to the open front door holding what officers believed was a handgun.

Officers say the man refused to follow orders and closed the front door.

Negotiators spoke with the suspect by phone in an attempt to get him to exit the home. Police say he refused and eventually stopped talking with the negotiator.

HAPPENING NOW: Off NE Fourth Plain Blvd in Vancouver, deputies say a person with a gun is barricaded inside home. Deputies have NE 152nd blocked. Some homeowners have been waiting out here for 3 hours. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/L42GGFNeK4 — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 27, 2018

A search warrant was written and served by the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team. The suspect was taken into custody without incident at about 6:50 p.m.

Deputies had blocked off the neighborhood during the incident, and neighbors were allowed to return to their homes shortly after the man surrendered peacefully.

Last of tactical crews leaving. Happy neighbors return to their homes after what was a cold, hungry night for some people. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZjwqaFqpZB — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 27, 2018

Deputies identified the suspect as Vancouver resident Veniamin Inokentyevich Zimin.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail on one count of felony harassment (domestic violence).

