Redefined hit-and-run bill clears Oregon Senate, heads to governor's desk

A redefined hit-and-run Oregon bill has cleared the Senate in a 27 to zero vote.

It will hold drivers responsible to a checklist of what to do after being involved in a crash, especially one where a person is hit.

The bill is in response to a 2013 case involving the Robinson family in Forest Grove.

Cinthya Garcia-Cisneros drove her SUV into a pile of leaves the Robinson girls were playing in, and they were both killed.

Garcia-Cisneros drove off, but one of the passengers returned to the scene of the crime.

"He rode his bike back home, not even a half a block from the scene and told the driver and the other passenger what had happened. They hit two small children," said Susan Robinson, the girls’ mother.

Garcia-Cisneros was convicted of failing to perform the duties of a driver, but that conviction was overturned.

The court ruled she did not have to return to the scene because the law did not require her to return.

The redefined version lists steps drivers must take, such as investigating what the driver hit and exchanging insurance phone numbers.

The bill now heads to Gov. Kate Brown's desk for signature.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.