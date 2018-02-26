Man sentenced for intimidating black man with pit bull

A United Airlines flight landed safely at the Portland International Airport Sunday night after blowing a tire on takeoff from New Jersey, according to a airline spokesperson.More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
A man was found dead in a Vancouver parking lot early Monday morning and police believe he was murdered.More >
The incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday night and started as a call about a possible drunk driver.More >
The state of Washington says its losing out on tens of millions of dollars in tax money, simply because people aren’t registering their cars.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Neighbors said every Sunday like clockwork, they can hear and see cars cruising and doing doughnuts in a lot right by their homes.More >
A piece of fast food history will soon be torn down in southeast Portland.More >
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of identity theft and fraud.More >
