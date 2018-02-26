Man sentenced for intimidating black man with pit bull

A Multnomah County judge sentenced a man to jail time, probation and community service for trying to sic his dog on a black man simply because of his race.

The incident occurred last September in north Portland and on Monday, the suspect admitted he is guilty.

Jerry Duckett said he had just gotten off the bus near the Jubitz truck stop on Jantzen Beach when Mathu Karcher started following him and calling him names.

Karcher had a pit bull with him and after Duckett said Karcher called him a racial slur, Karcher tried to sic his dog on him.

Duckett said he felt very threatened and that he had to climb onto a fence to get away from the dog.

Luckily, the dog never got to him and police arrived before he got hurt.

But even during Karcher’s plea change hearing Monday, Duckett said Karcher was defiant and he refused to apologize.

“There's a lot of black people who live in that neighborhood and they shouldn't be intimidated by people like him,” Duckett said. “But I forgave the guy and that's a good thing, because I'm Christian. I had to get it off my heart.”

Karcher pleaded guilty to intimidation and was sentenced to two years probation, community service and two weeks in jail, which he already served.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.