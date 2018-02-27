Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Happy Valley - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) -

A 40-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Happy Valley Monday night. 

The stabbing occurred in the 13000 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said a person of interest is in custody and is being interviewed by detectives. 

No names were released. 

