Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Happy Valley

A 40-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Happy Valley Monday night.

The stabbing occurred in the 13000 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said a person of interest is in custody and is being interviewed by detectives.

No names were released.

There is no outstanding danger to the public. Please avoid the area to allow our investigators to work safely. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 27, 2018

