Two people arrested in downtown Portland after disturbance with gun

Portland police arrested a man and a woman early Tuesday morning after an armed disturbance downtown.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the report of a disturbance involving a firearm near Southwest Ankeny Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue.

When police were heading to the scene, the 911 caller said a woman had pointed a gun at another person before she placed the weapon in a backpack. The caller described the two suspects and once officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who matched the provided descriptions.

While officers inventoried the man, they located a gun in a backpack he was carrying.

The two suspects were arrested and identified as Jordan R. Tolson, 19, and Noelany N. Loveheart, 20.

Both were booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Tolson faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm while Loveheart faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.

