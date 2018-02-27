Hillsboro police find two goats on the lam

A pair of “fugitives” roaming Hillsboro were taken into custody late Monday night: two goats.

Hillsboro police shared on social media Tuesday morning that the goats were reported by an anonymous tip and officers found them walking down Northeast Brookwood Parkway near Northwest Meek Road.

The goats’ owners weren't immediately found so the animals were taken in by the Bonnie L. Hays Animal Shelter for care.

Just after noon, the shelter told FOX 12 that the goats would be going home soon.

FOX 12 also learned the names of the goats: Thelma and Louisa.

