Hillsboro police find two goats on the lam, searching for owners

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A pair of “fugitives” roaming Hillsboro were taken into custody late Monday night: two goats.

Hillsboro police shared on social media Tuesday morning that the goats were reported by an anonymous tip and officers found them walking down Northeast Brookwood Parkway near Northwest Meek Road.

Police told FOX 12 that the goats’ owners have not been found, so the animals have been taken in by the Bonnie L. Hays Animal Shelter.  

FOX 12 has asked for more information about the goats, including if they have been given names.

